India's engineering exports see marginal decline of 0.82% in May: EEPC

The country's engineering exports conceded a marginal fall of 0.82 per cent year-on-year to $9.89 billion in May due to a higher statistical base and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, EEPC India said in a statement.
According to EEPC, the share of engineering goods in the country's overall merchandise exports increased to 25.53 per cent during this period.
India's engineering exports to the US, a top destination among major exporting countries, remained positive in May 2025 with total shipments growing 4.6 per cent to $1.74 billion year-on-year.
Engineering shipments to China registered a 5.1 per cent year-on-year decline to $207.36 million in May this year as compared to $218.59 million in the corresponding month last year, the statement said.
To countries like Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Italy, engineering goods exports showed positive growth in May this year, while shipments to Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam showed negative growth.
On a cumulative basis, India's engineering exports recorded 4.77 per cent growth at $19.40 billion during the April-May period of 2025-26 as compared to $18.52 billion in the same tenure previous fiscal, the statement said.
EEPC India chairman Pankaj Chadha said going forward, government support would be crucial for developing technologies like rare earth magnets and exploring new markets to boost engineering exports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
