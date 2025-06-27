India's engineering exports see marginal decline of 0.82% in May: EEPC

The country's engineering exports conceded a marginal fall of 0.82 per cent year-on-year to $9.89 billion in May due to a higher statistical base and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, EEPC India said in a statement.

According to EEPC, the share of engineering goods in the country's overall merchandise exports increased to 25.53 per cent during this period.

India's engineering exports to the US, a top destination among major exporting countries, remained positive in May 2025 with total shipments growing 4.6 per cent to $1.74 billion year-on-year.

Engineering shipments to China registered a 5.1 per cent year-on-year decline to $207.36 million in May this year as compared to $218.59 million in the corresponding month last year, the statement said.