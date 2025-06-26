Home / Industry / News / High input costs weighed on profit margins in FY25, says RBI study

High input costs weighed on profit margins in FY25, says RBI study

The OPM of manufacturing firms moderated by 20 basis points (bps) from 14.4 in Fy24 to 14.2 per cent in Fy25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium
The staff cost rose 10 per cent for manufacturing firms, 4.4 per cent for IT firms, and 12 per cent for non-IT services companies.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The operating profit margin (OPM) of Indian private corporations across manufacturing and services sectors moderated in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25) amid high input costs, showed a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study released on Thursday. The pace of listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies’ operating profit growth was also impacted in the past year.
 
Manufacturing firms’ OPM moderated by 20 basis points (bps) to 14.2 per cent in FY25 from 14.4 per cent the previous year. The decline was sharper for companies in the information technology (IT) services sector, with their margins reducing 80 bps to 21.9 per cent, followed by a 30-bp erosion for non-IT services entities to 22.1 per cent.
 
The RBI study analysed the performance of the private corporate sector in FY25, drawing from abridged financial results of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.
 
The manufacturing companies faced input cost pressure, with their expenses on raw material rising by 6.6 per cent during the year. Their raw-material-cost-to-sales ratio increased to 55.7 per cent from 54.2 per cent in FY24. 
 
The staff cost rose 10 per cent for manufacturing firms, 4.4 per cent for IT firms, and 12 per cent for non-IT services companies. The staff-cost-to-sales ratio broadly remained stable for manufacturing companies, while it moderated for services companies, the study revealed. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DoT proposes new cybersecurity rules to combat mobile number fraud

Premium

Cement makers struggle despite robust growth of construction sector in GDP

GIA to expand Indian offerings, revise grading for lab-grown diamonds

Premium

Will no longer continue with toll operate transfer model: Gadkari

Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIMultinational corporationsIT servicesinformation technology

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story