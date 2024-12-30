Centre approves laptop and tablet imports for 2025 with mid-year review

The Indian government has adopted a liberal approach to the import of laptops and tablets for the entire year 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move is aimed at preventing supply shortages for the widely used gadgets, with a provision for a mid-year review to adjust import levels as needed. The review will allow for additional import approvals if demand exceeds the current supply, ensuring that local production targets are met without disruptions, the report said.

Gradual shift to local manufacturing

In line with the government’s plan to boost domestic production, imports are expected to decrease by 5 per cent annually, with the gap filled by locally manufactured products. This reduction is set to be formalised in the second half of 2025, when local production will begin for all laptop and tablet brands.

The report added that industry stakeholders expect a consensus between the government and manufacturers on the base year for calculating this shift, with the mid-year review determining the balance between imports and local production.

Government’s approach to import controls

While free imports of laptops and tablets were allowed in 2024, a licensing regime for import controls was deferred. However, brands still need import authorisation, as the government aims to monitor imports and promote local manufacturing.

The report quoted an official saying that the Centre is adopting a ‘carrot-and-stick’ approach, offering firms enough time to transition to local production. Import approvals granted for 2025 are valid from January 1 to December 31.

Import regulations in India

India’s efforts to regulate imports of laptops, tablets, and PCs have evolved over the past year. In August 2023, the government announced plans to impose restrictions on these imports to boost local manufacturing. However, the policy faced opposition from major global tech companies, including Dell, Acer, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple, Lenovo, and HP, who expressed concerns that such restrictions could disrupt their supply chains and operations in India.

Also Read

In response to these concerns, the government decided to delay the implementation of import restrictions, allowing free imports of laptops, tablets, and PCs until September 2024. Rather than enforcing a stringent licensing regime, the government introduced an ‘import management system’. This system requires IT hardware companies to register and submit import data, offering more flexibility while still maintaining oversight over imports.

Extension of import regulations deadline

Originally set to end in September 2024, the import management system has now been extended until December 31, 2024. This extension provides companies with additional time to adjust to the new regulations and align with the government’s goals of boosting domestic production.

A circular issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on September 24 announced that starting January 1, 2025, importers will need to apply for new authorisations for their imports. Further instructions from the DGFT are expected to clarify how this new authorisation process will be implemented, shaping the future framework for India’s IT hardware imports and local manufacturing strategy.