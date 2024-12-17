Taiwan laptop maker MSI begins manufacturing in India with Chennai facility

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In line with the objective of Make in India, MSI will introduce locally-produced versions of two laptop models -- the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15, a company statement said

MSI
The India-made Thin and Modern series of laptops will be available at retail prices starting at Rs 73,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Taiwanese laptop maker MSI on Tuesday announced the commencement of its manufacturing operations in India with its first facility in Chennai.

In line with the objective of "Make in India", MSI will introduce locally-produced versions of two laptop models -- the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15, a company statement said.

"India has become one of MSI's fastest-growing markets, with the brand consistently expanding its presence across the country.

"As demand for high-performance laptops continues to rise, MSI is excited to contribute to India's thriving tech ecosystem by offering locally manufactured devices that meet global standards," the statement said.

To enhance the accessibility of products in India, MSI is increasing the number of touchpoints, including more laptop brand stores and availability at Croma and Reliance Retail, it added.

The India-made Thin and Modern series of laptops will be available at retail prices starting at Rs 73,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively.

Looking ahead, MSI said it plans to introduce more powerful configurations of the Thin series to meet the diverse needs of the audience in India.

"India has long been a key focus for MSI, and the country's growing demand for high-performance laptops has been integral to our decision to begin manufacturing locally.

"We are confident that this will mark the beginning of a new era in MSI's journey and help penetrate the Indian market further while enhancing operational efficiencies and contribute to India's journey as a global leader in technology," John Hung, NB General Manager, MSI India.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

