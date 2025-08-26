ICRA sees India Inc credit profile steady in Q2FY26, US tariffs weigh

Indian listed corporates are expected to maintain a steady credit profile in the quarter ending September 2025, with an improvement in the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and resilient operating profit margins (Q2FY26), rating agency ICRA said.

The credit matrix is likely to remain stable with ICR at 4.9–5.1 times in Q2FY26, compared with 4.9 times in Q1FY26. ICR would benefit from festive season demand impulses and greater transmission of policy rate cuts to borrowing rates. The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points since February 2025.

The assessment for Q2FY26 is based on the performance of 585 listed companies, excluding financial sector entities.

The rating agency said operating profit margins (OPM) will show resilience as commodity prices soften and are expected to be in the range of 18–18.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in Q2FY26. Corporate India reported a steady OPM of 18.1 per cent in Q1FY26. Margin expansion in sectors such as telecom, cement, and real estate was driven by improved demand and operating leverage. However, this was partly offset by a contraction in the auto, consumer durables, and metals and mining sectors due to lower realisations or higher input prices, it added. ICRA expects corporates to report modest year-on-year revenue growth of 5–6 per cent in Q2FY26 (5.5 per cent in Q1FY26), led by firm rural demand and structural factors such as premiumisation and the expanding scale and scope of organised players.