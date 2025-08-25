Fitch Ratings affirms India's credit rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth

Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed India’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, supported by the country’s robust growth and solid external finances. The ratings agency said the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, if adopted, would support consumption, offsetting some of the risks arising from tariff uncertainty. Fitch noted that India’s fiscal metrics are a credit weakness, with high deficits, debt, and debt service compared with ‘BBB’ peers. “Lagging structural metrics, including governance indicators and GDP per capita, also constrain the rating,” it said.

While the direct impact of US tariffs on India’s GDP would be modest, as exports to the US account for 2 per cent of GDP, Fitch said tariff uncertainty will dampen business sentiment and investment. “Passage of other significant reforms, especially on land and labour laws, seems politically difficult. Still, some state governments are likely to advance such reforms. India has signed several bilateral trade agreements, but trade barriers remain relatively high,” Fitch said, estimating India’s medium-term growth potential at 6.4 per cent.

The agency has forecast a slight rise in debt to 81.5 per cent in FY26 as nominal growth slips, with a modest decline to 78.5 per cent by FY30. “If nominal growth persists at below 10 per cent, debt reduction could become challenging,” it said. Expecting credit growth to pick up on the back of monetary easing, Fitch said low inflation will provide space for one more 25 basis point cut in 2025. On 14 August, S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s long-term sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘BBB’ from the lowest investment grade of ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. The upgrade came after 18 years, citing India’s economic resilience, sustained fiscal consolidation, and improved quality of public spending.

Projecting GDP growth of 6.5 per cent for FY26, Fitch said domestic demand in India will remain solid, underpinned by the ongoing public capital expenditure drive and steady private consumption. It added, however, that private investment is likely to remain moderate, particularly given heightened US tariff risks. The ratings agency said the government’s fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in FY26 would be met, despite revenue underperformance due to slower nominal GDP growth. “We think spending will be managed to reach the target,” Fitch said. However, it expects the pace of deficit reduction to slow after FY26, with the gap narrowing to 4.2 per cent of GDP in FY27 and 4.1 per cent in FY28.