Datanomics: India's solar-module exports to the US face duty heat

India’s solar module manufacturing capacity recently crossed 100 gigawatts (Gw) under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, which specifies the solar modules and their manufacturers eligible for use in government-assisted projects to ensure quality and promote reliability. This was achieved on the back of initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar modules. Meanwhile, the US commerce department has launched an anti-dumping investigation against its solar panel imports from India, Indonesia and Laos, which might make Indian exports uncompetitive if the anti-dumping duty comes into effect. Yash Kumar Singhal

Almost all exports US-bound in recent years