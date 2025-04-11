India Inc makes progress in corporate governance, says IiAS study

A study by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) released on Friday highlights steady progress in corporate governance among India Inc. The median governance score for BSE 100 companies remained “good” at 61, with the highest score reach­ing 82 and the lowest rising to 50. Notably, no BSE 100 company fell into the “basic” (lowest) governance category for the first time. Firms achieving the “leadership” category included Axis Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ICICI Lombard General Insuran­ce, Infosys, Mahi­n­dra & Mahindra, and Marico. “Despite promoter families holding significant equity, corporate India is becom­ing more responsive to investor feedback through engage­ment and voting,” said Hetal Dalal, president and COO of IiAS.

Aditi Kothari Desai named chairperson of DSP Asset Managers

DSP Asset Managers on Friday appointed Aditi Kothari Desai as its chairperson. She will be replacing her father, Hemendra Kothari, who has been leading the firm since its incorporation in 1996. Aditi has over two decades of experience in invest­ments, sales, marketing, and digital trans­formation domains.