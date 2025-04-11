Q4 Preview: Mixed bag for realtors amid moderating residential demand

Top listed real estate developers in India are expected to report a mixed performance in sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), with some missing pre-sales guidance due to project launch delays, even as residential demand across leading cities remained subdued.

“The pre-sales and price growth seen over the past three years has strong embedded profits, and as such, the accounting profits are likely to improve on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. However, collections and operating cash flows are likely to remain tepid at 0 to 5 per cent due to slower sales velocity, while fixed costs and business development commitments remain elevated,” said Mahaveer Jain, director, India Ratings & Research.

The January–March period is typically a strong quarter for real estate. Until FY24, buyers were incentivised to advance home purchases in March to claim an additional year of indexation benefit. However, with indexation removed from real estate in the latest tax changes, this rush has diminished, and purchase decisions are unfolding more gradually. Additionally, the wealth effect from a weak equity market has also deferred home-buying decisions in Q4, analysts at HSBC Research noted. According to Anarock, housing sales across the top seven Indian cities declined by 28 per cent in Q4 FY25, driven by soaring residential prices and geopolitical headwinds. “A slowdown in the real estate sector would directly impact booking volumes. Many developers rely heavily on pre-sales to generate cash flow, so a dip here could hurt topline growth. Developers may delay launches or slow execution to conserve cash, affecting revenue recognition under the project completion method,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

Despite the moderation in demand, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Godrej Properties reported pre-sales growth of 32 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in Q4 FY25, comfortably meeting their annual guidance. Jain attributed the growth to a higher share of premium units (priced over Rs 2 crore) and price appreciation. “Also, our peer set is dominated by tier-I players, who are benefiting from consolidation and pricing power,” he added. Godrej Properties successfully launched projects in Noida, Gurugram and Hyderabad, overcoming approval challenges. Meanwhile, Lodha, DLF and Oberoi Realty relied on sustenance sales and are expected to report “steady numbers”, according to analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

DLF and Oberoi Realty, however, may report flat or declining sales due to high bases and no new launches in Q4 FY25. “The net asset value growth will be lower, and we are reducing the embedded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) multiple for all companies,” noted analysts at Antique. Bengaluru-based Sobha missed its annual sales guidance, but Q4 FY25 sales rose 22.1 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by launches such as Sobha Madison Heights and Sobha Hamptons. Prestige Estates, another Bengaluru-based developer, also missed its annual guidance due to delays in planned Q4 launches, although it managed to launch four projects: Suncrest, Nautilus, Southern Star and Spring Heights.

Approval challenges faced earlier in FY25 by Bengaluru developers appeared to ease in Q4, leading both firms to be projected to post healthy topline growth, according to Bloomberg estimates. Overall, analysts expect a “healthy” quarter for listed real estate players, despite the moderation in demand. “Supply challenges have eased in Q4 FY25 with a broad-based recovery in new launches from listed developers across all key markets – especially Bengaluru and the National Capital Region (NCR),” noted JM Financial analysts. However, Jain warned that the base effect has started to weigh on Y-o-Y growth, given the strong performance in FY24. “Since FY22, most grade-A listed developers have either achieved or exceeded their stated guidance, but the impact of a sharp base effect and a moderation in price growth at the industry level could affect future sector prospects,” JM Financial added.