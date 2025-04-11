IIP growth slows down to six-month low of 2.9% in February: Govt data

Growth in industrial production slowed down to a six-month low of 2.9 per cent in February, as a high base and lacklustre demand pulled down growth.

In February last year, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.6 per cent due to the leap year, while in January this year, it grew 5.2 per cent.

Data released by the statistics ministry showed a slowdown in output growth in mining (1.6 per cent) and manufacturing (2.9 per cent), while electricity (3.6 per cent) generation grew at a relatively quicker pace in February.

As per use-based classification, capital goods (8.3 per cent) and infrastructure goods (6.6 per cent) grew at a robust rate, while growth in primary goods (2.8 per cent) and intermediate goods (1.5 per cent) decelerated. Output of consumer durable goods rose 3.8 per cent in February, while growth in output of consumer non-durables (-2.1 per cent) remained in negative territory for the third month in a row.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist at Care Ratings, said the moderation in mining and manufacturing output more than offset the improvement in electricity output, weighing on the overall growth number in February. “While public capex is likely to remain supportive, private sector investment is expected to be tepid in the coming quarters on account of global uncertainties,” she added.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the performance of most of the available high-frequency indicators improved in March, including electricity generation and mobility and transport-related indicators, such as GST e-way bill generation, port cargo traffic, diesel consumption, petrol consumption, and vehicle registrations.

E-way bills, or electronic permits generated by businesses for transporting goods within and across states, hit a record 124.5 million in March as businesses rushed to dispatch inventories before the end of the financial year.

“While the growth performance of mining is expected to deteriorate in March 2025 relative to February 2025, this is likely to be offset by an uptick in electricity generation amid steady manufacturing growth. ICRA expects the IIP growth to print at around 3 per cent in March 2025, similar to the levels seen in February 2025,” Nayar added.

Sinha said while rural demand has been improving, the lagging urban demand continues to be a cause of concern. “Several factors such as robust agricultural production and expectations of a normal monsoon are likely to remain supportive of rural demand. Furthermore, the easing food inflation is a positive for the overall consumption recovery. However, the urban demand scenario must be monitored going forward,” she added.

Economists have been cautioning of a growth slowdown in FY26 due to the ongoing tariff war. Moody’s Analytics on Thursday revised its India GDP forecast for calendar year 2025 downward by 30 basis points to 6.1 per cent, due to tariff threats from the US hitting gems and jewellery, medical devices, and textile industries the worst.

Sinha said going ahead, global uncertainty continues to cast a shadow on both private investment and consumption. “However, the Reserve Bank of India’s second rate cut and expected moderation in inflationary pressures will provide some support,” she added.