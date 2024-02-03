Home / Industry / News / India increases windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,200 per tonne

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees per ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero, the government said late on Friday.

On Jan. 16, the government cut windfall tax on petroleum crude from 2,300 rupees a ton.

From July 2022, India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers, and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. It revises the tax every two weeks.

