India, at the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions (BRS COPs), called for predictable international financing mechanisms and the mobilisation of domestic resources through tools like progressive taxation, carbon levies, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to tackle chemicals and waste better for human health and the environment.

The BRS COPs occur every two years and aim to advance global action on hazardous chemicals and waste management. These joint meetings, often referred to as a “triple COP”, provide a unique platform for discussing and implementing measures to safeguard human health and the environment. With the theme of “Make visible the invisible: sound management of chemicals and wastes”, the 2025 BRS COPs began on 28 April in Geneva and will conclude on 9 May.

At a ministerial roundtable on “Means of Implementation” on Wednesday, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that effective execution of the BRS Conventions heavily depends on access to finance, technology transfer, capacity building, technical assistance, and enhanced international cooperation, according to an official statement.

He outlined India’s integrated approach to implementing the conventions through national legislation such as the Environment (Protection) Act, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, and the E-Waste Management Rules of 2016, all supported by sustained investments in institutional and technical infrastructure.

In 2022, India banned single-use plastic items that have limited utility but are frequently littered, damaging terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Despite this, India continues to be the largest plastic polluter in the world, releasing 9.3 million tonnes of plastic annually, as revealed by a study published in the journal Nature last year.

The roundtable discussion underscored the need for strong institutional mechanisms. Participating ministers stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination, capacity building, and empowering environmental ministries to effectively lead the implementation of Multilateral Environmental Agreements. They recognised that robust data infrastructure and transparent monitoring systems are essential for evidence-based decision-making and building public trust.

Also Read

Ministers also called for enhanced regional cooperation, urging the strengthening of regional centres to facilitate technical exchanges, shared infrastructure, and capacity development. Special attention was given to the needs of conflict-affected nations and countries with limited institutional capacities. Proposals included providing direct access to international financing, conflict-sensitive programming, and tailored technical partnerships to ensure inclusive and equitable implementation.

The discussion highlighted the need for innovative financing solutions, such as green bonds, debt-for-nature swaps, chemical certificates, and green loans, to attract private investment—especially in countries facing fiscal constraints or emerging from crises. The necessity for coherent and transparent regulatory frameworks that encourage private sector engagement through policies like bans on single-use plastics and tax incentives for green technologies was also emphasised. Furthermore, the importance of cross-sectoral alignment of environmental goals to drive transformative outcomes was highlighted.

The 2023 BRS COPs resulted in several key outcomes for the management of hazardous chemicals and waste. These included the listing of three new chemicals under the Stockholm Convention, the addition of a pesticide to the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) procedure under the Rotterdam Convention, and the adoption of technical guidelines for managing plastic waste, persistent organic pollutants (POPs) waste, and electronic waste (e-waste) under the Basel Convention.