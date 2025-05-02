Home / Industry / News / Colonialism suppressed pluralism, traditions need to get voice: Jaishankar

Amid AI's rising influence, the External Affairs Minister warned that its misuse is a growing concern, urging focus on reducing bias, democratising content, and ensuring ethical use

Jaishankar said there were many voices, many experiences, and many truths that make up the world (Photo: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said pluralism has been in the past suppressed by colonialism and big power dominance, and it was essential to give voice to traditions, heritage and ideas amid attempts to democratise the world order.

Addressing the Global Media Dialogue along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he also made a strong pitch for smoother mobility for talent to contribute to stronger creativity.

Amid increasing influence of artificial intelligence, the External Affairs Minister cautioned that irresponsible use of emerging technologies will be an increasing preoccupation and reducing bias, democratising content, and prioritising its ethics were all part of the emerging discourse.

"The truth is that the world is essentially, intrinsically and essentially diverse, and that pluralism has been suppressed in the past by both colonialism and big power dominance," Jaishankar said addressing representatives from 60 countries.

"As we seek now to democratise the international system, it is not enough to just assert political and economic independence. It is equally essential that we give voice to our traditions, to our heritage, to ideas, to practices, and to our creativity," he said.

Jaishankar said there were many voices, many experiences, and many truths that make up the world and each one has the right to express itself and must be facilitated to do so.

