India launches a single-window portal for medical devices management

The Centre has launched a single-window system for streamlining import, clinical investigations, testing, etc., of medical devices in the country.

In a notice dated January 1, Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India, said that the National Single Window System (NSWS) has been established as a “genuine single-window system which acts as a one-stop shop for all the approvals required by the investor and facilitates ease of doing business.” Business Standard has a copy of the document.

The portal, developed by IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), facilitates applications for the certificate of registration and licences to manufacture or import medical devices for various purposes such as clinical investigations, tests, evaluations, demonstrations, or training. The NSWS portal will be distinct from the existing SUGAM portal and the cdscomdonline portal, the notice said. The existing portals will be disabled by January 15, it added.

As such, the NSWS would facilitate approvals, licences, registrations, clearances, etc., for medical devices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of an Investment Clearance Cell (ICC) during her budget speech on February 1, 2020. “The proposed ICC has been developed as an online portal, named NSWS, which will act as a National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses. NSWS enables investors to identify, apply, track and obtain approvals needed before starting any business operations in India. This eliminates the need for investors to visit multiple IT platforms and authorities to gather information and obtain approvals from different stakeholders,” the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) notice read.

India will need medical devices worth $50 billion by 2030. The country produces around $7.6 billion worth of medical devices, out of which roughly $3.4 billion is exported. The annual demand for medical devices in the country is estimated to be around $12 billion, out of which we import close to $7.6 billion worth of medical devices. Around 70 per cent of India’s domestic medical device requirement thus comes from imports.

Meanwhile, medical device makers, patient interest groups, and hospitals are protesting against the draft New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which is expected to be tabled in the Parliament soon. Instead, they want a separate Bill for medical devices distinct from drugs.

In a statement dated December 12 from medical device manufacturers’ lobby groups, patient advocacy groups, hospital industry bodies, etc., Malini Aisola, Co-Convenor of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), had noted, “There are no clearly defined norms for conducting clinical investigations, particularly for high-risk devices that go into the body of a patient or have higher potential to cause harm, leading to some very poor study designs and insufficient or dubious data. There is a complete lack of transparency in the way the regulatory mechanism and expert committees provide recommendations and undertake assessments of the studies, and the data which is the basis for granting approval.”

She had added, “Under current law, medical devices are granted virtually automatic approval in India if they have received licensure/certification for use in a number of developed country jurisdictions.”

The NSWS is thus a step in the right direction, felt Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) and Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the top three disposable syringe makers in the world.

“The single window portal is an excellent initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPITT), Invest India & CDSCO as Ease of Doing Business which is intended to act as a one-stop shop for all the approvals required by an investor. However, its success will lie in the onboarding of the various other ministries and regulators at Central Govt and State Govts and stop need to apply on parallel or independent portals and physical payments of fees and challans as a manufacturer to set up a medical devices factory as a Greenfield project in the State of Haryana currently needs to apply for over 35 regulatory approvals,” he said.

Nath thus felt that the Centre needs to ensure not only a single portal to list all regulatory approvals and give access points to make payments etc. but to also ensure an e-platform to enable regulators to communicate to each other and to be supervised and held accountable in performance and efficiency.

“We hope it will help in doing away with the arbitrary requirements of asking manufacturers to collect No Objection Certificates (NoC) - this should be a communication sought from one regulator to another but not a burden for a manufacturer to run from pillar to post. Its success lies in the ability of government creating a governance structure for coordination and time-bound approvals by the option of third-party certification bodies accredited appropriately. It will help naively new investors but how helpful it will be for existing manufacturers we have still to see,” he added.