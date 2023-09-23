Home / Industry / News / India likely to delay import licensing of laptops, tablets, PCs by a year

India likely to delay import licensing of laptops, tablets, PCs by a year

After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India is likely to delay a plan to require licenses for imported laptops, tablets and personal computers by a year, two government officials said, in a breather to companies such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.

The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug. 3, aims to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China.

After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.

Now, instead, the electronics ministry has proposed a simpler import registration process to begin in November, said the officials, who have direct knowledge of the discussions. The ministry conveyed the proposal to industry officials in a meeting on Friday, they said.

Also Read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Curbs on laptop imports to check hardware with in-built security loopholes

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Trai moots 'concurrent PLI scheme' to boost telecom gear manufacturing

Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector amidst high valuations

Healthcare will improve with help of urban local bodies: Sudhansh Pant

No incentives for industrial units that do not have 80% locals: Himachal

64% of tech firms find poor skills as biggest recruitment challenge: Study

Topics :LaptopsTabletspersonal computer marketIT hardware GSTIndia imports

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story