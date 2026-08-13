India nearly doubles planned coal mining capacity in 2025: Report

India nearly doubled its planned coal mining capacity in 2025, fuelling a global ​rise in proposed coal mine developments, a ​report by Global Energy Monitor showed.

India's proposed ‌coal mine capacity rose to 638 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from 329 mtpa a year earlier, accounting for almost all of the growth in the global coal project pipeline, which expanded 11 per cent to 2,521 mtpa.

The increase highlights New Delhi's efforts to boost domestic coal production to meet rising power demand, even as renewable energy capacity expands rapidly and analysts ‌expect global coal demand growth to slow.

The increase in planned capacity comes despite International Energy Agency forecasts that global coal demand will plateau by 2030. Wind and solar overtook coal in the global electricity mix for the first time in 2025, the US-based energy research group ​said.