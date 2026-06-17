India needs 10 GWh battery storage to curb renewable curtailment: Ember

“In 2026, around 10 GWh of storage, charging during the midday solar window, would have been enough to absorb that surplus, keep coal above its safe operating floor and avoid the curtailment altogether,” the report said.
Currently, coal provides almost all of the grid’s flexibility, including ancillary reserves. The report said that on March 6, 2026, solar and wind reached 41 per cent of the generation mix at midday, pushing coal down by around 49 GW in six hours before it had to climb back by 51 GW in the evening as solar generation declined.
Peak-hour curtailment had returned to 4 per cent of solar and wind generation by April 2026, comparable to the most constrained months of late 2025, despite April falling outside the worst seasonal window, the report noted. It further added that solar and wind energy curtailment due to the emergency Tertiary Reserve Ancillary Service (TRAS) down mechanism exceeded 3,600 GWh by early June 2026, from zero in mid-2025.