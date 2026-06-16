India's digital fraud rate nearly double the global average: TransUnion

India's digital fraud exposure remains among the highest globally, with logistics, telecommunications and insurance emerging as the most vulnerable sectors, according to TransUnion's Top Fraud Trends Report.

The report found that 7.1 per cent of digital transactions involving consumers in India in 2025 were suspected fraud attempts, almost double the global average of 3.8 per cent.

Among industries, logistics recorded the highest suspected digital fraud rate at 16.3 per cent, followed by telecommunications at 14.7 per cent and insurance at 11.5 per cent.

TransUnion said these sectors are particularly exposed because they rely heavily on real-time interactions, distributed networks and high-frequency transactions, creating opportunities for fraudsters to exploit weaknesses in identity verification and authentication.