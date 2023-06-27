India offers world complete value chain solution in apparel sector: AEPC

There are huge opportunities in the textiles sector and India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion in the apparel segment, AEPC chairman Naren Goenka said on Tuesday.

He also said that India International Garment Fair (IIGF) at Noida provides a direct marketing platform to MSME exporters from across the country bringing together about 300 exhibitors and more than 2,500 overseas buyers and buying agents.

It is the biggest platform in Asia under one roof wherein Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) showcase latest garment and fashion accessories trends to the world and begin the order booking process.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) chairman said that the platform provides huge opportunities considering the fact that the global apparel market is expected to reach USD 1.9 trillion in 2025.

"India offers to the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion giving us a competitive edge by shortened lead times to reach our buyers. Networking events like these would play an instrumental role in bridging the gap and strengthening this bond further," he added.

Lalit Thukral, Chairman IGFA informed that this edition has participation from 13 states.