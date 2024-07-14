India records 163% increase in electronic waste, says UNCTAD report

India has the highest growth rate globally in the volume of waste generated from screens, computers, and small IT and telecommunication equipment (SCSIT) at 163 per cent between 2010 and 2022, according to the latest United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Digital Economy Report for 2024.

According to the report titled “Shaping an Environmentally Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Future,” India doubled its share in SCSIT waste generation in the world from 3.1 per cent in 2010 to 6.4 per cent in 2022. The report further noted that developing countries in Asia generated most of such waste in 2022, with China representing almost half of the waste generated in this region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report also highlighted the detrimental effects of electronic waste, emphasising that a significant portion of waste generated from digitalisation is managed in informal settings, particularly in developing countries.

“Digitalisation-related waste contains hazardous materials which, if not properly handled and treated, can have damaging effects on the environment and human health. Toxic materials include heavy metals and substances such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, as well as persistent organic pollutants,” the report added.

However, UNCTAD acknowledged India’s efforts in minimising the impact of product packaging and waste and its move towards more sustainable transportation and delivery.

“Amazon India has taken steps to achieve complete elimination of single-use plastic, including by replacing plastic packaging material, such as bubble wraps and air pillows with ‘paper cushion’. Zypp Electric, a last-mile delivery company in India, delivers goods using a fleet of zero-emissions electric scooters and has invested in a charging network in urban centres,” the report said.

More From This Section

Additionally, the report pointed out that in 2023, nearly one-third of global mobile data traffic originated from Northeast Asia, with the next largest share coming from the group formed by Bhutan, India, and Nepal.

According to the UNCTAD report, by the end of 2029, global 5G subscriptions are projected to surpass 5 billion, constituting nearly 60 per cent of all mobile subscriptions. This growth will be driven primarily by Northeast Asia, particularly China, with India following closely behind.

The report also noted that with rapid digitalisation and surging demand for cloud-based services, the overall data centre market size in Asia and the Pacific is estimated to reach around $28 billion by 2024. China leads the market in terms of data centre development, with India and Singapore among the frontrunners.