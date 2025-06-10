Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

The design features volumetric and skeleton lighting with synchronised music shows, transforming the 80-year-old Rabindra Setu into a glowing symbol of Kolkata's heritage

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest

Officials estimate that the lighting project will take approximately six to eight months to complete once contracts are awarded. | (Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), to support the dynamic illumination of the iconic Howrah Bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu.
 
The 80-year-old structure will soon shine brighter with solar-powered lighting that aims to transform it into a dazzling night-time landmark, officials confirmed.
 
According to the agreement, the lighting design will include volumetric and skeleton lighting techniques, paired with synchronised music shows. This immersive audio-visual experience will highlight the bridge's unique architectural elements, while also celebrating the cultural heritage of Kolkata.
 
The MoU was signed at Coal Bhawan, Coal India’s headquarters, in the presence of Chairman P.M. Prasad, SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, and other senior officials.
 
 
Heritage upgrade with modern tech

Also Read

Coal India

India's swelling coal stockpiles test state-owned mining giant CIL

coal mines

Environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34%, says Coal India

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

Coal India

Coal India begins process to list BCCL, CMPDI; to file DRHP soon: Official

Coal India

CIL to set up $3 bn worth clean energy projects to boost renewable heft

 
In March 2025, Kolkata Port finalised the detailed project report (DPR) and invited tenders for the project. The plan includes dynamic lighting, a modernised son et lumière show streamed via a mobile app, and several aesthetic upgrades.
 
"This project is a significant upgrade over the existing illumination, which has been in place for years. The tendering process is underway, and we expect completion within a year," said Deputy Chairman Rahi.
 
Currently, the bridge employs volumetric lighting—a method that creates depth and structure at night—but the upcoming upgrade aims to add motion and synchronisation through advanced LED and projection technologies.
 
Fast-track timeline
 
Officials estimate that the lighting project will take approximately six to eight months to complete once contracts are awarded.
 
Opened to the public in 1943, Howrah Bridge carries over 100,000 vehicles and 150,000 pedestrians daily, making it one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world.
 
The lighting initiative seeks not only to boost the city’s visual identity but also to enhance its tourism appeal by transforming Rabindra Setu into a glowing emblem of Kolkata’s urban legacy.
 

More From This Section

Delhi heatwaves

Delhi swelters at 43.8 degree as heatwave pushes real-feel to 47 degree

AC, Air Conditioner

India plans to standardise air-conditioning temperature to save power

Source: Photo posted on X by PM Narendra Modi / @narendramodi

Op Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegations, says proud of their work

AC, Air Conditioner

India plans to standardise air-conditioning temperature to save power

Indian Flag, India

India pushes for Global Ocean Pact, launches data portal at UN meet

Topics : Coal India Limited Howrah Bridge howrah Kolkata port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon