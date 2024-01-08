Home / Industry / News / India's coal imports up 11.7% to 21 MT in Nov, demand likely to be subdued

India's coal imports up 11.7% to 21 MT in Nov, demand likely to be subdued

The country registered an 11.7% rise in coal imports to 20.95 Million Tonnes (MT) in November as compared to the year-ago period

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The country registered an 11.7 per cent rise in coal imports to 20.95 Million Tonnes (MT) in November as compared to the year-ago period.

The country's coal imports in November 2022 was 18.75 MT, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, coal import in the April-November period of the current financial year dropped to 169.08 MT from 173.47 MT in the year-ago period.

There was reduction in coal imports due to ample domestic supply and a slowdown in demand after the festive season in October, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The demand for imported coal, he said, is likely to remain subdued in the coming months.

Of the total import in November 2023, non-coking coal import was at 14.37 MT, against 11.88 MT in the same month the previous year.

Coking coal import was at 4.23 MT, against 3.90 MT imported in November 2022. During the April-November period in 2023, non-coking coal import stood at 108.90 MT, lower than 116.28 MT imported during the same period in the previous fiscal.

Coking coal import was at 37.97 MT during the April-November period, up against 36.64 MT recorded in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Coal imports down 12% in Aug to 18.26 mn amid rise in domestic availability

Coal import drops 5% in Apr-Sep period to 125.21 MT: Govt in Parliament

Enough stock available to meet any sudden increase in demand: Coal India

Coal India commits Rs 24,750 cr investment for 61 eco-friendly projects

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

Coal production from captive, commercial mines likely at 187 MT in FY25

One nation-one pass: 23,723 applications received via NTPS, 21,232 approved

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Winzo joins hands with IITs to develop model for determining games of skill

PM Modi to lure tech, EV investments at Gujarat summit as LS polls looms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India coal importCoal importsCoal imports in IndiaCoal productioncoal industryCoal ministry

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story