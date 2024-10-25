Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / 'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted India's remarkable leap in becoming the voice of the Global South in DPI, and in achieving in 9 years what would have taken 50 years, otherwise

back end, computer, technology
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is now part of global conversations around inclusive and scalable infrastructure, and its blueprint can offer others an opportunity to harness technology for improving the lives of citizens, according to experts.

Primus Partners, in association with iSPIRT, organised a DPI roundtable that saw key stakeholders such as senior bureaucrats, diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders and thought leaders discussing India's leadership in advancing DPI and its crucial role in driving socio-economic transformation.

Delivering keynote address, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted India's remarkable leap in becoming the voice of the Global South in DPI, and in achieving in 9 years what would have taken 50 years, otherwise.

"This sentiment was echoed during India's G20 Presidency, where countries reached a common consensus that DPIs are essential for equitable development and to improve the lives of citizens, especially in the global south," he said.

The first session at the roundtable on 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through DPI' drew attention to the vast potential of DPI in accelerating sustainable development across the Global South.

Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, discussed India's seminal role in using DPI to drive progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and added that India must take the lead in the global DPI progress.

In another session, panellists shared insights on how India Stack has revolutionised businesses by promoting financial inclusion and enhancing operational efficiencies and by leveraging Aadhaar-enabled services to facilitate easier access to credit for small businesses.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kalyani Developers plans to invest Rs 5,300 cr on housing, hotel projects

REPL bags order from TN to prepare master plans for 12 urban local bodies

PM Gati Shakti: A milestone in India's infrastructure development

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Avaada Energy closes Rs 597 crore refinancing for solar projects

Topics :infrastructureTechnology

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story