'India's DPI figures in global conversations around scalable infra'

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is now part of global conversations around inclusive and scalable infrastructure, and its blueprint can offer others an opportunity to harness technology for improving the lives of citizens, according to experts.

Primus Partners, in association with iSPIRT, organised a DPI roundtable that saw key stakeholders such as senior bureaucrats, diplomats, policymakers, industry leaders and thought leaders discussing India's leadership in advancing DPI and its crucial role in driving socio-economic transformation.

Delivering keynote address, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noted India's remarkable leap in becoming the voice of the Global South in DPI, and in achieving in 9 years what would have taken 50 years, otherwise.

"This sentiment was echoed during India's G20 Presidency, where countries reached a common consensus that DPIs are essential for equitable development and to improve the lives of citizens, especially in the global south," he said.

The first session at the roundtable on 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through DPI' drew attention to the vast potential of DPI in accelerating sustainable development across the Global South.

Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, discussed India's seminal role in using DPI to drive progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and added that India must take the lead in the global DPI progress.

In another session, panellists shared insights on how India Stack has revolutionised businesses by promoting financial inclusion and enhancing operational efficiencies and by leveraging Aadhaar-enabled services to facilitate easier access to credit for small businesses.