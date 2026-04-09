India's e-retail market hits $66 billion as growth reaccelerates

“Five years ago, India’s e-retail story was about potential; today, it is a reality. GMV has more than doubled, the annual active shopper base has reached nearly 300 million, and the seller ecosystem has tripled, with growth increasingly led by Tier 2+ towns and Gen Z,” said Shyam Unnikrishnan, managing partner at Bain & Company. “As India’s GDP per capita approaches the $4,000 inflection point, where discretionary spending has historically accelerated in other emerging markets, this will provide further tailwinds for e-retail. The next five years will certainly unlock the next wave of growth in India’s e-retail market.”