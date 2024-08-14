India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

India’s merchandise exports contracted 1.48 per cent to $33.98 billion in July due to muted global demand and geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed.

Inbound shipments into the country rose 7.46 per cent to $57.48 billion during the month, leading to a trade deficit of $23.5 billion.

“Our exports are growing. Cumulatively, April-July exports are expected to grow 6 per cent. Services exports are doing very well. Overall, up to July, there has been positive growth,” commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

During the first three months of the financial year (April-June), outbound shipments from India witnessed 5.8 per cent growth year-on-year at $109.9 billion.