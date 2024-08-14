Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC order allowing states to collect past dues to hurt miners: Govt official

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed state governments to collect mining companies' tax dues pending from April 1, 2005

mining
This will affect the future of mining unless the government brings legislation to overcome this judgement: RK Sharma | Representative Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:40 PM IST
Indian top court's order that allows states to collect past tax dues from mining companies will have a large financial impact on these firms and affect investments, a senior mines ministry official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The time for payment or the demand of tax shall be staggered in installments over a period of 12 years, commencing from April 1, 2026, the top court said.

"This will affect the future of mining unless the government brings legislation to overcome this judgement," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.

The order led to a 2.4 per cent fall in the India's metal index, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel and NMDC dropping between 2 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

 


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

