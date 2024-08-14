SC order allowing states to collect past dues to hurt miners: Govt official

Indian top court's order that allows states to collect past tax dues from mining companies will have a large financial impact on these firms and affect investments, a senior mines ministry official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters on Wednesday.

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed state governments to collect mining companies' tax dues pending from April 1, 2005.

The time for payment or the demand of tax shall be staggered in installments over a period of 12 years, commencing from April 1, 2026, the top court said.

"This will affect the future of mining unless the government brings legislation to overcome this judgement," said R.K. Sharma, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.