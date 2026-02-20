India's gaming boom on rise but addiction oversight struggles to match pace

Globally, gaming generates $184-187 billion annually, according to Newzoo and PwC. In South Korea, home to one of the most developed gaming ecosystems, the sector contributes roughly 1 per cent to the GDP, according to government data. Competitive leagues, addiction clinics and public discourse have evolved in the Southeast Asian nation alongside commercial growth.

It was against this backdrop that the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad unsettled the public conversation. According to initial police accounts and family statements, the siblings died by suicide following a reported dispute at home over access to their mobile phones and online activity, prompting investigators to examine their recent digital engagement. No direct causal link to a specific game has been officially established. Yet the circumstances were swiftly folded into a broader anxiety about gaming and screen exposure, illustrating how, in a mobile-first ecosystem, gaming often becomes the first explanatory frame through which adolescent behaviour is interpreted.