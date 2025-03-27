Indian media, entertainment sector grew 3.3% to Rs 2.5 trn in 2024: Report

The Indian media and entertainment industry earned Rs 2.5 trillion as revenue in 2024, falling 3.3 per cent from the year before as it undergoes “rapid transformation”.

ALSO READ: CCI likely to widen the ambit of probe into ad-media firms' cartel issue Growth slowed due to falling subscription revenues and a global decline in animation and VFX (visual effects) work outsourced to India, according to a report by FICCI and EY. The industry contributed 0.73 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product. It is expected to grow 7.2 per cent to be worth Rs 2.68 trillion in 2025.

“On the positive side, advertising grew 8.1 per cent, events grew 15 per cent (crossing the Rs 100 billion mark for the first time), good radio, out of home (OOH), all of them grew well, but on the negative side, subscription income went down, this is across TV and print,” Ashish Pherwani, media and entertainment sector leader at EY India, told ‘Business Standard’. “Pay TV lost about six to seven million homes, bringing down the subscription revenue, as people moved to digital mediums like YouTube.”

Falling theatrical admissions and a relatively poor performance by films at the box office resulted in a 5.6 per cent drop in revenues, according to the report. A fall in transaction gaming revenues after the implementation of a higher GST (goods and service tax) on real money games was another reason for subscription income declining. A strike by Hollywood scriptwriters in 2023 and struggling international studios led to a 9 per cent revenue decline in 2024 and reduced broadcast ad revenues, affecting the production of animated content in India.

ALSO READ: Are Hindi films struggling due to quick OTT releases? Aamir Khan thinks so “The Indian media and entertainment industry is at a defining moment, driven by rapid digital adoption and evolving consumer preferences. This transformation is unlocking immense opportunities for content creators, advertisers, and technology innovators across all segments of the media and entertainment ecosystem,” said Kevin Vaz, chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s media and entertainment committee, in a statement. “With India’s media and entertainment market expected to surpass Rs 3 trillion by 2027, the future is brimming with untapped potential.”

Also Read

Jyoti Vij, director general of FICCI, said the report reaffirms the resilience of India’s media and entertainment sector amid global economic headwinds. “As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, FICCI remains steadfast in driving policy reforms, fostering strategic collaborations, and shaping a future-ready ecosystem that not only fuels sustainable growth but also strengthens India’s global influence in the M&E [media and entertainment] landscape,” said Vij.

Digital advertising in 2024 grew 17 per cent to Rs 70,000 crore, which was 55 per cent of total advertising revenues and driven by social media and e-commerce ads. Paid music subscriptions rose to 10.5 million from 7 million, while news subscriptions remained flat at 3.1 million. Music revenue fell by 2 per cent due to a push to reduce free consumption and lower streaming royalty rates.

The organised segment’s growth was driven by increased spending on government and election-related events, weddings, and ticketed events, including several international acts and concert formats that played to packed venues in India.

OOH advertising media grew 10 per cent last year across both traditional and transit media. Digital OOH grew 78 per cent and contributed 12 per cent of total segment revenues, up from 7 per cent in 2023.

Radio’s revenues grew 9 per cent in 2024 to Rs 2,500 crore, helped by growth in ad volumes and alternate revenue streams. Print advertisement revenues grew 1 per cent in 2024, with premium ad formats driving growth. Subscription revenues fell 1 per cent, while digital revenues remained “sub-scale”, at under 5 per cent of total print revenues, said the report.