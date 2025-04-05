Home / Industry / News / India's overall exports likely to have crossed $800 billion in FY25

India's overall exports likely to have crossed $800 billion in FY25

The 2024-25 figures for exports and imports will be released by the commerce ministry on April 15

India's merchandise exports stood at $395.63 billion during April-February 2024-25 as against $395.38 billion in the same period previous year. | Representative Image: Bloomberg
The country's goods and services exports are estimated to have crossed $800 billion in 2024-25, though merchandise shipments have remained flat, sources said.

The sources added that in 2025-26, the country's merchandise exports will record a positive growth.

In 2024-25, the exports are "flat", the sources said.

Exports are in the negative for the fourth month in a row in February due to global economic uncertainties.

India's merchandise exports stood at $395.63 billion during April-February 2024-25 as against $395.38 billion in the same period previous year.

The estimated value of service exports during April-February 2024-25 is $354.90 billion as compared to $311.05 billion in April-February 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

