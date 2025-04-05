After innovation debate, Goyal announces helpline for startup grievances

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the government is launching a dedicated helpline for startups across India. This platform is aimed at helping entrepreneurs voice their concerns or share suggestions with the government, said the minister at the Startup Mahakumbh event in New Delhi on Saturday (April 5).

ALSO READ: 'Dukaandari hi karna hai?' Piyush Goyal urges startups to think bigger The minister added that the helpline would be accessible to all startups nationwide, allowing them to register complaints or provide feedback on policies. “Whenever any officer troubles you (startups) or if you want to make any suggestion regarding any changes in the laws or if you want to flag any product or technology which may not fall under the current legal boundaries of India, you will be able to reach out to that helpline,” said Goyal during his address.

Highlighting government support for the startup ecosystem, Goyal said that the Startup India initiative’s Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds has so far enabled each startup to receive, on average, about Rs 20 crore in funding. The Union minister also expressed concern about the way certain investors acquire large stakes in early-stage startups by investing small amounts, leaving founders with limited ownership as their companies grow. “I have come across cases in which a founder had to sell almost half of the stake to investors. By the time the company gets successful, the founder was left with a very small amount of equity in the company,” he remarked. He also mentioned that efforts would be made to support communication in various Indian languages, ensuring that startups from diverse regions can comfortably engage with the helpline.

To address such challenges, Goyal announced the launch of a second phase of the fund of funds, again valued at Rs 10,000 crore. This new round will allocate a portion specifically for smaller startups in need of seed funding. The first installment of Rs 2,000 crore will be disbursed to SIDBI this year.

Speaking about India's future aspirations, Goyal said, “We aspire to make our own AI model, to make our own machines. We want to be seen as a high quality and high skill nation in the world,” he said. The 'innovation' debate

These announcements follow recent remarks by Goyal that has sparked a debate. At a separate investment summit in Delhi, he slammed the overemphasis on food and hyper-delivery apps, suggesting Indian startups should pivot towards more advanced technologies, akin to those being developed in China. "We are making food/hyper delivery apps; creating cheap labour so the rich can have a meal without stepping out, while the Chinese are working on AI (artificial intelligence), EVs (electric vehicles), and semiconductors," he said.

"Should we make ice cream (delivery apps) or make chips (i.e., semiconductors)?" Goyal reportedly asked, adding, "Dukaandari hi karna hai (Do we just want to sell things?)"

He also highlighted the fact that India produces the highest number of STEM graduates annually and questioned whether the country should be content with producing delivery personnel. "Are you proud we are creating delivery boys and girls?"

Additionally, Goyal expressed concern about the surge in online betting applications, many of which are under investigation for alleged financial misconduct. He urged Indian entrepreneurs to steer their innovations toward sectors that contribute meaningfully to the economy, underscoring the need to enhance "real economic productivity."