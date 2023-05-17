Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

|Maximum peak power demand met during the day
|May-17
|In Gw
|2023
|220
|(At 3PM)
|2022
|201
|2021
|153
|2020
|146
|2019
|174
|2018
|158
|2017
|151
|Source: Grid India
|Data pertains to 17 of the May for every year
|Data is the peak power demand for that date - the highest demand during the day
Coal runs the show
|Source-wise contribution to total energy supply
|In %
|Coal
|73
|Lignite
|2
|Hydro
|8
|Nuclear
|2
|Gas, Naptha, Diesel
|2
|RES*
|14
|RES = Solar, Wind, Biomass & Others
)
|Power Plants
|Mode
|Capacity
|Domestic Stock (TT)
|Imported Stock
|Stock requirement
|% of Actual Stock vis-à-vis Normative Stock
|In Gw
|In million tonne
|In million tonne
|In million tonne
|Domestic coal based
|Pithead
|40.3
|8.02
|0.017
|9.37
|86%
|Non-Pithead
|147.6
|24.25
|2.42
|53.75
|50%
|TOTAL
|187.9
|32.27
|2.437
|63.12
|55%
|Imported coal based
|Non-Pithead
|17.2
|0.0225
|2.32
|4.4
|52%
Source: National Power Portal