Home / Industry / News / Poor DPRs by companies causing project delays, accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Poor DPRs by companies causing project delays, accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concern over poor quality of DPRs prepared by companies, saying these below-standard reports cause project delays and road accidents

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Poor DPRs by companies causing project delays, accidents: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed concern over the poor quality of detailed project reports (DPRs) prepared by Indian companies, saying these below-standard reports cause project delays and road accidents.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari further said major cost escalation happens in the construction of highways and other roads due to delays in decision making.

"Sabse jyada culprit koi hai toh DPR banane wala (The biggest culprit is the entity which makes DPR). DPR quality is a big issue," he said, adding that the preference should be given to international companies as such reports made by Indian companies are not good.

The road transport and highways minister, who is known for his frank views, blames the poor quality of DPRs for some of the road accidents.

Gadkari said contractors should discourage the use of diesel machines.

Also Read

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

Topics :Nitin GadkariRoad construction

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story