India's pharma sector sees improved USFDA inspection outcomes, says IPA

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has improved its compliance with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulations over the past decade. The number of Official Action Indicated (OAI) cases—where regulatory violations are identified—has fallen from 23 per cent in 2014 to 11 per cent in 2024, which is lower than the current global average of 14 per cent.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) revealed that while the total number of USFDA inspections has declined globally—from around 1,849 annually in 2014 to approximately 940 in 2024—India’s share of these inspections has surged. In 2014, the share of OAI status globally stood at 6 per cent, which has now more than doubled, standing at 14 per cent.

In 2014, only 6 per cent of global inspections were conducted in India; this figure has now tripled to 18 per cent, highlighting the country’s growing role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The USFDA classifies inspection outcomes into three categories: No Action Indicated (NAI), Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), and Official Action Indicated (OAI). NAI signifies that the facility complies with all regulations, with no significant deficiencies found. VAI indicates that some issues were identified, but they are not severe enough to warrant regulatory action. OAI, the most critical category, means that serious compliance issues were detected, potentially leading to regulatory enforcement such as warning letters, import alerts, or product recalls.

Despite the improvements, IPA emphasised that the journey toward quality excellence is ongoing. The nature of regulatory scrutiny has evolved, shifting focus from fundamental Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance to more nuanced areas such as contamination control, facility maintenance, and thorough root cause analysis of manufacturing discrepancies. “In the last decade, India has significantly reduced the number of regulatory violations while increasing its share of global pharmaceutical inspections,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance. “However, the bar for quality excellence continues to rise, and companies must remain proactive in addressing emerging compliance challenges.” Key regulatory observations over the past decade show a decline in essential current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) training and capabilities, lab controls and core manufacturing processes, and data reliability and integrity issues. At the same time, inspections have identified increased concerns in deviations from written procedures and aseptic practices, facility maintenance and sanitary conditions, and failure to thoroughly investigate discrepancies.