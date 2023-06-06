Gambia death fallout: Pharma exports to African market slipped 5% in FY23

Africa continent contributed 18 per cent of the total $19.9 billion exports of finished pharma products, excluding active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), in FY23, according to the Commerce department data. While pharma exports to South Africa (7.6 per cent), Kenya (6 per cent), and Tanzania (1.1 per cent) increased, such exports to Nigeria (-13.5 per cent), Ethiopia (-1.4 per cent), Uganda (-22.7 per cent), and Ghana (-17.4 per cent) declined.

India’s pharmaceutical exports to the African market dipped 5 per cent in FY23, at a time the quality of Indian drugs exported to African countries, such as Gambia, have come under scrutiny.