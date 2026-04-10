India's power demand rises 1.7% in March, growth subdued by rainfall

India's power demand grew by a modest 1.7 per cent in March to 149 billion units (BUs) from 147 BUs recorded in the same month last year. This was the highest March consumption since at least 2010. For the full financial year 2025–26, power demand increased by a marginal 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

The low growth rate was attributed to the 10 per cent above-normal rainfall in the first 25 days of March, which reduced cooling demand, and the high-base effect, as the year-ago period had seen a sharp 6 per cent year-on-year growth.

"Given the change in power demand, generation is estimated to have increased a moderate 1.8 per cent to 163 BUs in March. Apart from gas, all major fuels saw an on-year increase in power generation," ratings agency CRISIL said in a report.

It added the generation of renewable energy (RE) rose on-year, a trend visible since April 2025, which can be attributed to the increase in capacity addition. The country has added 50.9 GW of RE capacity, including small hydro, in fiscal 2026. The country's power demand is estimated to rise in a range between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2026–27 to 1,815–1,825 BUs, because of the expected emergence of El Nino in July, which will increase temperatures and reduce rainfall, in turn pushing up cooling demand. Steady economic growth and a low base are also estimated to boost the power demand growth rate in fiscal 2027.