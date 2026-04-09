Delhi HC asks Copyright Office to decide AI artwork plea in 8 weeks

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Copyright Office to take a final call within eight weeks on a long-pending application seeking registration of an artwork created using artificial intelligence (AI). The direction came on a petition by Stephen Thaler, who is seeking copyright protection for a work titled A Recent Entrance to Paradise. The artwork is claimed to have been generated autonomously by his AI system, DABUS (Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience).

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed of the matter after noting that the Copyright Office has fixed a hearing on April 27, 2026. The court instructed the Registrar of Copyrights to complete the adjudication process as expeditiously as possible, preferably within eight weeks from that date. The disputed work has been described as a surreal visual output produced without direct human intervention.

Thaler has maintained that the image is the result of independent creative processes carried out by the AI system. His application, filed in 2022, has remained undecided for nearly four years, prompting him to approach the court for directions. At the centre of the dispute lies the key legal question of whether works generated entirely by AI can qualify for protection under the Copyright Act, 1957. While the law recognises “computer-generated works,” it does not explicitly address authorship by non-human entities, creating uncertainty in interpretation. During scrutiny of the application, objections were raised on the ground that only a natural person can be recognised as an author under the existing law. Thaler, however, has argued that AI-generated content falls within the scope of “computer-generated works,” where authorship could be attributed to the individual who causes the work to be created.