India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

It has the highest growth rate for industrial robot installations but the scale of use modest compared to major economies

India trailed other leading global manufacturing nations but that has changed.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Modern manufacturing runs on robots, using them for work as varied as assembling vehicles and handling food products. Factories worldwide in 2023 had 4.28 million robots, a 10 per cent annual increase. Annual robot installations surpassed 500,000 for the third year in a row in 2023, with Asia accounting for 70 per cent of all new installations, followed by Europe (17 per cent) and the Americas (10 per cent).
 
India trailed other leading global manufacturing nations but that has changed. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the country installed 8,510 industrial robots in 2023, logging a growth of 59 per cent from the previous year. 
 
While annual installations fluctuate, they have largely improved. India installed 1,917 robots in 2013 and improved to 2,126 in 2014 (up 10.9 per cent). After slipping in 2015, installations grew in 2016 and 2017 by 27.2 per cent and 30.3 per cent. Installations increased 39.3 per cent in 2018 but then slipped into negative territory in 2019 and 2020 due to global economic pressures and the pandemic. A rebound began in 2021 with almost 60 per cent growth, followed by a modest rise in 2022 and another big leap of nearly 59 per cent in 2023.
 
A clutch of wealthy nations leads the field, with China comprising 51 per cent of all global robot installations in 2023. The top five markets — China, Japan, the United States (US), South Korea and Germany — represented 79 per cent of total installations. India is in the top 10 club, ranking seventh and having the highest growth rate for installations among major markets. China installed 276,300 robots in 2023 (down 5 per cent from 2022), Japan 46,100 (down 9 per cent), and the US 37,600 (down 5 per cent). India installed 8,500 units, marking a 59 per cent rise that outperformed France, Mexico, Spain and Italy. 
 
The automotive industry dominates industrial robot adoption in India, with installations jumping 139 per cent to 3,551 units in 2023. The industry comprised 42 per cent of the total market share for robots, and both automobile manufacturers and parts suppliers led the surge in use. Rubber and plastics companies led the general industrial category, with 408 installations that marked a 17 per cent increase. Installations in the metal industry remained steady at 329 units.
 
The automotive sector is the largest user of robots in major economies, followed by electrical and electronics and metal and machinery. In China, the electrical and electronics sector is the largest user and automotive is next. The US and South Korea rely heavily on robots for automotive applications. India's use of industrial robots follows international trends but on a modest scale.
 
India is a laggard in robot density, a critical indicator of industrial automation maturity. In 2021, the country had seven robots per 10,000 employees in manufacturing — the global average is 141. Even in the automotive industry, where India does well, the density was 148 robots per 10,000 workers. South Korea’s automotive industry had 2,867; Germany 1,500; and China 772 robots per 10,000 workers.
 
India’s robot workforce is growing but from a very low base.  
       

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

