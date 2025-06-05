Amazon testing humanoid delivery robots in San Francisco 'humanoid park'

Amazon is working on artificial intelligence (AI) software to power humanoid robots that could eventually replace human delivery workers, according to a report by The Information. The tech giant is also said to be building a dedicated testing facility, dubbed a 'humanoid park', in San Francisco to trial these robots in indoor obstacle environments.
While Amazon has not publicly confirmed the report, the move would mark a significant leap in its automation efforts, which already include a growing roster of robotic systems in its warehouses.
What is Amazon's goal for humanoid delivery robots?
Amazon's AI-powered humanoid robots are still in the early stages, with the company reportedly using third-party hardware during initial testing. The goal, The Information report suggests, is to eventually create a robot workforce capable of navigating complex delivery routes, a job traditionally done by human drivers and gig workers.
This development comes alongside a broader automation strategy. On Wednesday, Amazon announced a suite of AI-driven improvements across its supply chain, from stockrooms to doorsteps, aimed at accelerating deliveries and reducing human strain. ALSO READ | Amazon India adds flat ₹5 fee on all customer orders, Prime included
What robots are already part of Amazon's automation network?
Amazon has already deployed or is testing several advanced robots in its fulfilment network:
Digit: A humanoid robot developed to handle empty totes in warehouses. Designed for mobility and flexibility, Digit is being tested for repetitive manual tasks.
Robin & Cardinal: Robotic arms that can lift packages up to 50 pounds.
Sparrow: A robotic arm designed to pick individual items from bins and redistribute them.
Proteus: An autonomous mobile robot that moves carts across warehouse floors.
Sequoia: A storage system that delivers totes to employees ergonomically, minimising bending and reaching.
Robin is already operational in dozens of warehouses, while others remain in pilot phases. The company claims these robots improve efficiency, speed up order fulfilment, and reduce employee injuries. ALSO READ | Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders
How will humanoid robots affect Amazon's workforce?
While Amazon touts the benefits of its robots, the increasing reliance on automation raises concerns about the future of human jobs. Amazon has previously stated that automation enhances worker safety and productivity, but critics argue that it also threatens job stability in the long term. While automation may reduce the need for human labour in certain tasks, the complete replacement of human delivery personnel is speculative at this stage.