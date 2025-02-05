India's student housing market expected to expand as demand rises

India’s student housing market is expected to expand as demand rises. Apart from Tier-I locations, industry experts see potential in Tier-II educational hubs and the existing unmet demand, driven by changing preferences.

Experts believe the segment holds significant potential due to the increasing number of students enrolling and migrating for higher education. “According to various market reports, the Indian student housing market is estimated to reach approximately $780.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent from 2025 onwards,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group.

However, the sector faces challenges, including limited participation from organised players, developers, and project financing, according to industry stakeholders. They note that student housing remains at a nascent stage in India.

Sunny Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Crib, a SaaS-based proptech platform, said, “I expect student housing to grow by 20-30 per cent annually, if not more, for at least the next decade.” Data from the Ministry of Education shows that enrolment in higher education increased to 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 3.42 crore in 2014-15, a rise of 26.5 per cent. The country also aims to enrol half a million foreign students by 2047, according to NITI Aayog. Kumar noted that more than 75 per cent of students live away from home. Meanwhile, Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “The current on-campus hostel facilities cannot accommodate more than 20 per cent of the total student population. Consequently, a substantial portion of students rely on off-campus accommodation.”

Explaining the shortage, Vaibhav Khanna, CEO and co-founder of EzStays, a student housing operator, said, “Colleges do not see student housing as a great return on investment compared to building additional educational infrastructure, so they do not create accommodation for their entire perceived demand.” However, he believes institutions are now recognising that housing infrastructure is becoming a key factor for students when selecting a college. Garg added, “Managing and operating hostels is not the core business of educational institutions, resulting in a limited number of beds, which often fall far short of the student population, especially in government-run colleges. For instance, in Delhi University, campus hostels can accommodate only about 10 per cent of the total student body.”

As part of their business strategy, student housing operators often collaborate with educational institutions and sometimes even manage on-campus accommodation. Additionally, India’s vast private coaching industry, spread across Tier-II locations such as Kota, Dehradun, Patna, Noida, Greater Noida, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, and Visakhapatnam, presents significant opportunities for operators. Operators lease buildings and modify them to resemble gated communities, offering students security, food, transport, Wi-Fi, laundry, housekeeping, and access to common areas such as gyms, game rooms, study rooms, sports complexes, swimming pools, and open theatres. They also organise mentorship programmes, recreational events, festival and birthday celebrations, comedy nights, and DJ nights.

“The students sign an agreement for the entire academic session, which removes concerns related to housing, food, and transport, allowing them to focus on their education,” added Khanna, who aims to develop his firm’s business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model. Student housing as an asset class Though still in its early growth phase, student housing is emerging as an attractive asset class, offering higher and more stable rental returns ranging from 8 to 18 per cent—significantly better than traditional rental yields, which range between 2 and 3 per cent per annum. However, a report by JLL highlights a trend observed in the United States and the United Kingdom during 2002-03, when student housing was taking shape in these markets. Yield rates in these countries ranged between 8.5 and 10 per cent at the time but moderated to 4.5-6 per cent by 2016. Similarly, in Australia, student housing yields were around 7.7 per cent in 2013 but fell to 7 per cent by 2016 as the market matured.

“Considering the pricing at which people entered student housing in the past four to five years, the returns they are earning on their market price investment in land and construction costs range between 12 and 18 per cent. This does not include any capital appreciation, which is only secondary,” said Vaibhav Khanna, CEO and co-founder of EzStays. He added that land prices have increased significantly over the past five years. “This is due to the disproportionate returns made available to student housing as an asset class,” he said. Industry experts believe that location is key to maintaining occupancy levels. This is why operators often pursue growth through business-to-business (B2B) agreements with educational institutions.

Hurdles on the way Despite its growth prospects, the student housing segment faces challenges, including a lack of organised players, limited developer participation, difficulties in securing project financing, and liability concerns in case of mishaps. These factors make investors cautious about entering the market. Kaustuv Roy, managing director, business solutions, Savills India, said, “The demand is there, but the financing structure needs to evolve. Financing for asset classes like this is still not well defined. More than construction funding, private equity could play a larger role. Once private equity steps in significantly, institutional construction funding will follow.”