Trai recommends opening up key 5G spectrum band for upcoming auctions

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended the auction of several 5G high-band or millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum in upcoming spectrum auctions. The(Trai) has recommended the auction of several 5G high-band or millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum in upcoming spectrum auctions. Trai on Tuesday said spectrum in the 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz frequency ranges should be auctioned, while it has recommended against auctions for the 42.5-43.5 GHz frequency range. The move is expected to find support from telecom service providers who have pushed for access to it. MmWave or spectrum bands above 24 gigahertz (GHz) are a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas. The high band offers an opportunity for service providers to offer unprecedented peak rates, low latency, and high capacity.

Trai has said telecom players will have the option to pay for the spectrum upfront or in 20 equal annual instalments. While mmWave is limited due to signals not being able to travel as far as mid and low-band signals, they often travel less than a mile and are more susceptible to interference from things such as trees, buildings, and even glass. But the benefit of millimeter wave spectrum is if the signal is unencumbered, users can get connection speeds between 1 Gbps to 3 Gbps or even higher.

The regulator has recommended that in addition to the access service providers, internet and machine-to-machine service providers should also be permitted to participate in the auction.

In April last year, Trai had issued a consultation paper on the issue. Subsequently, 12 stakeholders have submitted comments, and four furnished counter-comments. On Tuesday, it released its recommendations on what the block sizes for the spectrum bands and the reserve prices for MHz in the 37-40 GHz band should be. This ranges from a high of Rs 76 lakh in the metro circle of Delhi, to Rs 3 lakh in J&K and North East.

Also Read

However, Trai has pointed out some bands can’t be opened up. “Owing to the non-availability of the device ecosystem in 42.5-43.5 GHz frequency range, it will be prudent that the frequency range 42.5-43.5 GHz is not put to auction in the forthcoming spectrum auction. DoT may send a separate reference for seeking the authority’s recommendations for 42.5-43.5 GHz frequency range for IMT at an appropriate time,” Trai said. Telcos had earlier pushed for opening up spectrum in this band.

While the 37-37.5 GHz has been globally earmarked for broadband mobile use, the 37.5-40 GHz and 40-42.5 GHz bands have both mobile use and satellite gateway link uses. Similarly, while the 40-42.5 GHz band is only for satellite usage, the 42.5-43.5 GHz band has both usage. While telcos had called for flexible use between terrestrial and satellite-based networks, arguing there would be no interference, Trai hasn’t clarified its stance on the matter.