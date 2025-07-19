India's tea exports rise 2.85% to 257.88 million kg in FY25: Tea Board

Tea exports from India increased by 2.85 per cent in the 2024-25 financial year as compared to the previous fiscal, according to official data.

The tea exports from the country increased from 250.73 million kilograms to 257.88 million kilograms.

According to the latest Tea Board data, the export volume from North India during the 2024-25 fiscal touched 161.20 million kilograms, registering a rise of 8.15 per cent from 149.05 million kilograms in the 2023-24 financial year.

ALSO READ: Small tea growers ask Centre to set up fair price discovery mechanism

Similarly, exports from South India declined by 4.92 per cent to 96.68 million kilograms in 2024-25 from 101.68 million kilograms in the preceding fiscal, according to the data.