Home / Industry / News / India's tea exports rise 2.85% to 257.88 million kg in FY25: Tea Board

India's tea exports rise 2.85% to 257.88 million kg in FY25: Tea Board

During the calendar year January to December 2024, the quantum of tea exports touched 256.17 million kilograms, an increase of 10.57 per cent from the preceding period of January to December 2023

tea garden, lenders
The value of tea exports in price per kilogram increased to Rs 290.97, reflecting a rise of 12.65 per cent over Rs 258.30 in the 2023-24 fiscal
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tea exports from India increased by 2.85 per cent in the 2024-25 financial year as compared to the previous fiscal, according to official data.

The tea exports from the country increased from 250.73 million kilograms to 257.88 million kilograms.

According to the latest Tea Board data, the export volume from North India during the 2024-25 fiscal touched 161.20 million kilograms, registering a rise of 8.15 per cent from 149.05 million kilograms in the 2023-24 financial year.

ALSO READ: Small tea growers ask Centre to set up fair price discovery mechanism

Similarly, exports from South India declined by 4.92 per cent to 96.68 million kilograms in 2024-25 from 101.68 million kilograms in the preceding fiscal, according to the data.

The value of tea exports in price per kilogram increased to Rs 290.97, reflecting a rise of 12.65 per cent over Rs 258.30 in the 2023-24 fiscal.

During the calendar year January to December 2024, the quantum of tea exports touched 256.17 million kilograms, an increase of 10.57 per cent from the preceding period of January to December 2023.

Exports from North India during the calendar year 2024 stood at 155.49 million kilograms, while from South India it stood at 100.68 million kilograms, registering a rise of 10.28 per cent and 11.02 per cent respectively, the Board's data added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CDSCO flags 4 drugs as spurious, 185 not of standard quality for June 2025

CDSCO revises export NOC guidance document for new drug formulations

NITI Aayog recommends easing investment rules for Chinese companies

Premium

Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

Premium

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

Topics :Tea ExportsTea board of IndiaTea pricesTea industry

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story