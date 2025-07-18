Home / Industry / News / Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

Makhana emerges as superfood, making up 19% of health snack market

Roasted and spiced Foxnuts (Phool Makhana) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
premium
Roasted and flavoured dry fruits are the most preferred snacks, with 36 per cent respondents choosing them as their go to (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
With humble makhana leading the charge, India’s snacking market is seeing a clear shift towards healthier options, nudging brands to innovate and laying the path for emergence of new brands in the Indian food and beverages horizon.
 
According to a new consumer insights study unveiled by Farmley at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025 on Friday, which surveyed about 6,000 people across age groups, health has emerged as a key driver in snacking decisions, with 72 per cent of the surveyed respondents saying they actively seek snacks that offer functional benefits like improved energy, enhanced mood, and higher protein content.
 
Health, with a big dash of taste  
 
Taste continues to be of utmost importance, with 94 per cent respondents saying they want snacks that are more nutritious without giving up on taste.
 
Meanwhile, as many as 55 per cent consumers seek snacks with natural, preservative-free ingredients, “showing that clean labels are now the norm,” the report stated.
 
Roasted and flavoured dry fruits are the most preferred snacks, with 36 per cent respondents choosing them as their go to.
 
“Makhana has carved out a notable niche at 19 per cent, while classic chips and wafer hold strong with 14 per cent,” it added.
 
Makhana’s popularity is highlighted by the fact that 65 per cent consumers actively include it in their diets, the report further added. 
 
Health over price
 
As many as two in five of the surveyed people were willing to pay a 20 per cent premium for healthier snacks.
 
According to estimates made by Bain & Co, healthy snacks make up a ~20,000 crore opportunity in India by 2030.
 
The rise of newbies
 
Not just healthier lifestyles, but the rise of quick commerce and emergence of innovative flavours are driving the rise of new brands in the Indian food market, which is seeing a strong activity from insurgent firms.
 
According to analysis from the consulting firm, there has been a 3.5 times growth in food and beverage insurgents versus the market between 2019 and 2023. 
 
This trend is set to further gain steam through rising social media awareness and subsequent policy decisions, like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mandating sugar and oil boards in schools across the country.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

