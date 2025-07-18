Health drives snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Consumer insights study

With humble makhana leading the charge, India’s snacking market is seeing a clear shift towards healthier options, nudging brands to innovate and laying the path for emergence of new brands in the Indian food and beverages horizon.

According to a new consumer insights study unveiled by Farmley at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025 on Friday, which surveyed about 6,000 people across age groups, health has emerged as a key driver in snacking decisions, with 72 per cent of the surveyed respondents saying they actively seek snacks that offer functional benefits like improved energy, enhanced mood, and higher protein content.

Health, with a big dash of taste Taste continues to be of utmost importance, with 94 per cent respondents saying they want snacks that are more nutritious without giving up on taste. Meanwhile, as many as 55 per cent consumers seek snacks with natural, preservative-free ingredients, “showing that clean labels are now the norm,” the report stated. Roasted and flavoured dry fruits are the most preferred snacks, with 36 per cent respondents choosing them as their go to. “Makhana has carved out a notable niche at 19 per cent, while classic chips and wafer hold strong with 14 per cent,” it added.

ALSO READ: Think skipping meals is good for your health? Here's what you should know Makhana’s popularity is highlighted by the fact that 65 per cent consumers actively include it in their diets, the report further added. Health over price As many as two in five of the surveyed people were willing to pay a 20 per cent premium for healthier snacks. According to estimates made by Bain & Co, healthy snacks make up a ~20,000 crore opportunity in India by 2030. The rise of newbies Not just healthier lifestyles, but the rise of quick commerce and emergence of innovative flavours are driving the rise of new brands in the Indian food market, which is seeing a strong activity from insurgent firms.