Indian PC market declined for fourth consecutive quarter, shows IDC data

The traditional PC market in India, comprising desktops, notebooks, and workstations, persisted in its struggle, shipping 3.2 million units in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). Although it grew by 5.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), it declined by 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2Q23 (April-June), according to recent data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The education and government sectors continued to propel the PC market, while the enterprise segment remained challenged. Nonetheless, IDC analysts anticipate that the recent import ban on PCs and laptops may prompt enterprises to accelerate their buying decisions.

“The PC market has been languid over the last few quarters as enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have postponed their PC procurement. However, with import restrictions anticipated to take effect from November, we expect vendors to increase channel inventory in both the consumer and commercial segments. SMEs and enterprises might also hasten their PC procurement in anticipation of a price increase from November," stated Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

In 2Q23, all product categories experienced a decline Y-o-Y. While the volume-driving notebook category shrank by 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y, the desktop category, which had been growing until the last quarter, also decreased by 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Both the consumer and commercial segments were down, declining by 17.0 per cent and 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.

Government-backed education projects in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu boosted the education segment, leading to growth of 43.7 per cent Y-o-Y. The execution of several state high court orders contributed to the government segment growing by 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Premium notebooks (priced above US$1,000) declined by 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly due to limited enterprise orders, although there was a strong 39.0 per cent Q-o-Q growth in this category. The online channel declined by 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y but is showing signs of recovery and is anticipated to perform well in the next quarter.

Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India, commented, “The India consumer PC segment has begun to exhibit recovery signs as market sentiment is improving. Despite a Y-o-Y double-digit decline, it recorded strong double-digit Q-o-Q growth. PC vendors successfully conducted college campaigns and achieved good traction. The enhanced performance of their e-tail channels also brought much-needed relief to the consumer segment.”

Market share

HP Inc. led the market, holding a share of 31.1 per cent in 2Q23, showing strong growth in both consumer and commercial segments. HP's demand for gaming notebooks and positive traction in brand stores helped the vendor maintain a 29.5 per cent share in the consumer segment, while robust demand in government and education sectors assisted in holding a 32.6 per cent share in the commercial segment, according to the release from IDC. HP also saw a Y-o-Y growth of 9.5 per cent in the SME segment.

Lenovo ranked second with a 16.2 per cent share but declined by 30.2 per cent Y-o-Y. It stood third in both consumer and commercial segments with shares of 13.0 per cent and 18.9 per cent respectively. However, Lenovo was second to HP in the SME segment, holding a 25.8 per cent share.

Dell Technologies ranked third with a 15.3 per cent share. The vendor was slightly ahead of Lenovo in the commercial segment with a 19.1 per cent share but had a scant 11.0 per cent share in the consumer segment. Dell focused on profitability and avoided tenders requiring aggressive pricing. Additionally, it shipped a lower volume as it restored channel inventory to a healthy level, as stated by IDC.

Acer Group ranked fourth with an 11.4 per cent share, performing better in the desktop category, coming second to HP with a 21.9 per cent share. Acer led the commercial desktop category with a 29.8 per cent share, driven by increased government demand.

ASUS held the fifth position with a 7.2 per cent share. With a robust offline channel expansion, the vendor continued to perform well in the consumer segment, ranking second behind HP and ahead of Lenovo, with a 14.8 per cent share.