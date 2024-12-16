ONDC Whitepaper highlights Rs 51k cr annual impact through open networks

A new whitepaper by ONDC explores how innovative business models on open networks can transform India’s mobility sector. The paper estimates that this model can boost drivers’ incomes by up to 30%, adding Rs 1.36 lakh per driver annually, which totals Rs 20,475 crores for 15 lakh drivers.

The open network model, such as Zero Commission in the mobility sector approach, offers a compelling alternative, empowering drivers to retain 100 per cent of their earnings, according to the whitepaper “Driving Digital Inclusion — Open Network and New Business Models in Mobility Apps”, unveiled by The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

It said this shift could increase driver incomes by Rs 1.36 lakh annually — approximately 30 per cent higher than current levels. This could add up to Rs 20,475 crore annually for 15 lakh drivers across India.

The ripple effects of this additional income are substantial. Drivers’ households are expected to spend more on better housing, education, healthcare, and nutritious food. This increased spending could stimulate local businesses and generate between Rs 51,000 crore and Rs 67,000 crore annually in additional economic activity, driving inclusive growth and strengthening local economies.

The whitepaper, unveiled by T Koshy, ONDC’s managing director and chief executive officer, offers insights into how open networks and new business models can redefine India’s urban mobility landscape while driving economic growth, boosting driver incomes, and fostering inclusive development.

It also highlights the challenges with traditional aggregator-driven models, where platform commissions impact driver incomes and reduce their capacity to contribute to local economies.

More From This Section

The paper underscores the importance of evolving policy frameworks with new models emerging from open networks, such as issuing clarifications for Goods and Services Tax (GST) that can potentially enhance net tax revenues for the government, with estimates ranging from Rs 54.5 crore to Rs 1,152 crore annually, while promoting broad-based economic growth, fairness, and inclusivity across the ecosystem.

The whitepaper also highlights how digitisation can play a crucial role in this transition, offering transparency, accountability, and additional benefits for both drivers and passengers. It underscores how open networks can help reduce compliance burdens, encourage digital adoption, and ensure a fair and inclusive approach that benefits all stakeholders.

ONDC believes the insights presented in this whitepaper provide a meaningful framework to support the evolution of urban mobility in India while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable ecosystem.

ONDC is a network of over 200 apps, including buyer apps and seller apps. Shoppers can choose from one of the buyer apps to buy their desired products based on the categories of products those apps have enabled. Sellers can choose from one of the seller apps listed on the network. Any buyer on any buyer app can buy from any seller on any seller app.

Ride-hailing sector

India's online ride-hailing sector has emerged as a crucial pillar of urban mobility, generating significant economic value and employment opportunities. The sector serves a substantial and growing user base, projected to reach 38.06 crore by 2029.

By last count in 2024, Uber alone engages well over 10 lakh drivers, and in 2018, Ola declared working with 25 lakh drivers across two-, three-, and four-wheeler vehicles. This extensive driver network caters to a substantial user base. The sector is witnessing 9.09 per cent growth annually. Its revenue in 2029 is expected to grow to $11.64 billion from $7.53 billion in 2024.

Despite its transformative impact, the current ride-hailing ecosystem presents challenges for drivers and customers. Drivers face low earnings, high platform commissions, and the absence of social security, while customers encounter issues such as limitations around public transport integration, underserved tier-2, 3, and 4 cities, cancellations, and inconsistent service quality. These concerns underscore the need for a more equitable, inclusive, and innovative approach to ride-hailing services in India. ONDC’s whitepaper describes ways to address these challenges: open network models and zero-commission software-as-a-service (SaaS) models.

Together, these solutions align with India’s broader goals of equitable growth, digital inclusion, and sustainable mobility under the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Digital India.