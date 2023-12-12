India shouldn't oppose consensus on 6GHz use at global talks: GSMA





India will benefit from the 6GHz being earmarked for 5G and 6G use, and should not oppose ongoing efforts by other countries to find a consensus on the band's use globally, a top GSMA official has written to Telecom Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw . GSMA is the global association of mobile operators, with more than 1,000 members. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Reviewed by Business Standard, the letter dated December 12 by GSMA Director General Mats Granryd stresses that global negotiations at the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) are now in their final stages, and a consensus is building around the use of the 6GHz band to address the capacity requirements of 5G and beyond. Talks on whether to allocate the upper 6GHz band for 5G services are currently ongoing at WRC-23.

Arguing the band is the only large contiguous block of mid-band spectrum remaining available, the letter pointed out countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are being joined by Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and key countries in the Asia Pacific on the need for this additional mid-band spectrum.



"India would also considerably benefit from this additional capacity given India’s accelerated digital adoption and leadership in the digital space, including in 5G. This digital leadership requires India to match the spectrum roadmaps of the leading 5G nations, which 6GHz capacity will support," it said.



6GHz refers to a specific range of frequencies spanning from 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz, which is a mid-band frequency range. Granryd said GSMA understands that India is not yet in a position nationally to identify 6GHz for 5G and beyond.





"We would, however, respectfully request your intervention and support to instruct the Indian delegation at WRC-23 to not oppose the efforts of other countries to find a consensus approach for the band. This will allow for the 6GHz equipment ecosystem to start to develop, which Indian operators and manufacturers can leverage," it said.



Granryd said the band is also essential to achieving the government's ‘Bharat 6G Vision’, which envisages India as a leading global supplier of advanced telecom technologies. "Unfortunately, the position taken by the Indian administration so far at the WRC-23 has been at variance with the larger consensus being developed and we are concerned that this may have a long-term impact on India’s laudable digital ambitions," he pointed out.





Fight Intensifying



In India, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea among its members, has argued that at least 1,200 MHz of spectrum needs to be allocated for mobile communications in India. Currently, only 720 MHz is available in the mid-band in India, it has said.



COAI maintains 6GHz is ideal for the commercial success and deployment of 5G New Radio, the global standard for a unified 5G wireless air interface and 5.5G, the next level in the current 5G network, along with 6G in the future.





Meanwhile, the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents tech majors like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, and telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Cisco, and Huawei, has pushed for the 6GHz mid-band to be delicensed, thereby opening it up for Wi-Fi in India.



In September, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recognised that the lower end of the 6GHz spectrum band can be allocated for unlicensed use such as Wi-Fi while the upper end is licensed for telco use. A white paper on the 6GHz band released by the regulator on Wednesday said this would be in line with global precedents and noted that India has far less spectrum devoted to unlicensed use than other major economies.









