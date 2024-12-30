Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India targeting Russia to boost banana exports to $1 bn: APEDA chairman

India has set a target of $1 billion banana exports in the coming years. At present, exports of most of the fruits, including banana, from India are happening by air route

India, a major producer of bananas, has been steadily increasing its presence in the global banana export market. | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 30 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
After successfully exporting trial shipments of fresh bananas to countries like the Netherlands through sea route, India is now targeting to increase exports of the fruit to Russia, an official said on Monday.

India has set a target of $1 billion banana exports in the coming years. At present, exports of most of the fruits, including banana, from India are happening by air route because of lower volumes and different ripening periods.

To increase vo?lumes, India is developing sea protocols for fresh fruits and vegetables like bananas, mangoes, pomegranates, and jackfruit to promote their exports through ocean routes.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), along with other stakeholders, has developed these protocols for bananas. APEDA is an arm of the commerce ministry.

"We are targeting Russia to increase banana exports. We are going to participate in buyer-seller meets in Russia," APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said.

He said India exported bananas worth $ 300 million in 2023-24. It was $ 176 million in 2022-23.

India, a major producer of bananas, has been steadily increasing its presence in the global banana export market.

The country's share in global banana exports has expanded from a mere 0.21 per cent in 2013 to 1.74 per cent in 2023.

The government has been actively promoting banana cultivation and export through various schemes and initiatives, including providing financial assistance to farmers, improving infrastructure, and facilitating market access.

Domestic farmers are also adopting modern agricultural practices, leading to increased production and improved quality of bananas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Fruit exportsIndia RussiaIndia exports

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

