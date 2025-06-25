Home / Industry / News / Despite slowdown, India ranks third in global tech startup funding: Tracxn

Despite slowdown, India ranks third in global tech startup funding: Tracxn

India raised $4.8 billion in tech startup funding in H1 2025, down from H1 and H2 2024, but retained its third global position behind the US and UK, says Tracxn

startup, startup funding, funding
According to the report, Indian tech startups raised $4.8 billion in H1 2025, a 25 per cent decline from $6.4 billion in H1 2024
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Despite the slowdown, India ranks third globally in tech startup funding — ahead of Germany and Israel and trailing the United States and the United Kingdom — according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.
 
According to the report, Indian tech startups raised $4.8 billion in H1 2025, a 25 per cent decline from $6.4 billion in H1 2024 and a 19 per cent drop from $5.9 billion in H2 2024. 

INDIA TECH SNAPSHOT    
  H1 2025 H1 2024
Funding ($ Bn) 4.8 6.4
Funding Rounds 598 1,201
Series A+ Rounds 201 354
First-time Funded Cos 183 336
 
TOP 5 COUNTRIES: FUNDING-WISE  
United States - $124 Bn  
United Kingdom - $7.7 Bn  
India - $4.8 Bn  
Germany - $3.9 Bn  
Israel - $2.2 Bn  
     
FUNDING TRENDS    
  Funding Amount (In $ Bn) Funding Rounds
H1 2025 4.8 598
H2 2024 5.9 898
H1 2024 6.4 1201
H2 2023 4.9 1079
H1 2023 5.8 1403
 
EXIT SNAPSHOT: H1 2025    
  H1 2025 H1 2024
IPOs 12 21
Avg Funding Raised Before IPO $168 Mn $101 Mn
Acquisitions 73 54
Avg Funding Raised Before Acquisition $17.9 Mn $20.2 Mn
 
UNICORN TRENDS: INDIA Vs GLOBAL TECH    
  India Global Tech
Total Unicorns 2 30
Avg Years from Series  A to Unicorn Round 5.8 6.4
Avg Funding before Unicorn Round $56.5 Mn $165 Mn
Avg Funding Rounds  before Unicorn Round 2 3.4
 
TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS    
Company Amount Round
Erisha E Mobility $1 Bn Series D
GreenLine $275 Mn Series A
Infra.Market $222 Mn Series F
Spinny $141 Mn Series F
Darwinbox $140 Mn Series D
 

Topics :StartupsTracxnTechnology

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

