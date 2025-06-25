Despite slowdown, India ranks third in global tech startup funding: Tracxn

Despite the slowdown, India ranks third globally in tech startup funding — ahead of Germany and Israel and trailing the United States and the United Kingdom — according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

According to the report, Indian tech startups raised $4.8 billion in H1 2025, a 25 per cent decline from $6.4 billion in H1 2024 and a 19 per cent drop from $5.9 billion in H2 2024. INDIA TECH SNAPSHOT H1 2025 H1 2024 Funding ($ Bn) 4.8 6.4 Funding Rounds 598 1,201 Series A+ Rounds 201 354 First-time Funded Cos 183 336 TOP 5 COUNTRIES: FUNDING-WISE United States - $124 Bn United Kingdom - $7.7 Bn India - $4.8 Bn Germany - $3.9 Bn Israel - $2.2 Bn FUNDING TRENDS Funding Amount (In $ Bn) Funding Rounds H1 2025 4.8 598 H2 2024 5.9 898 H1 2024 6.4 1201 H2 2023 4.9 1079 H1 2023 5.8 1403 EXIT SNAPSHOT: H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 IPOs 12 21 Avg Funding Raised Before IPO $168 Mn $101 Mn Acquisitions 73 54 Avg Funding Raised Before Acquisition $17.9 Mn $20.2 Mn

UNICORN TRENDS: INDIA Vs GLOBAL TECH India Global Tech Total Unicorns 2 30 Avg Years from Series A to Unicorn Round 5.8 6.4 Avg Funding before Unicorn Round $56.5 Mn $165 Mn Avg Funding Rounds before Unicorn Round 2 3.4