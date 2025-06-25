Govt to set up electronics manufacturing cluster worth ₹417 cr in Noida

The government has approved the setting up of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of ₹417 crore, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a press release.

The cluster will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and will span 200 acres. It is expected to attract investments worth approximately ₹2,500 crore.

“The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs. It is fully in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government’s sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Information Technology Minister.

The EMC 2.0 cluster will cater to manufacturing needs in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Startups and MSMEs will benefit from access to plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities. Infrastructure under the project includes factory sheds, electricity, water supply, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, and health centres. "This will help reduce infrastructure and logistics costs," the ministry added. Strategic location and connectivity The cluster site is well-connected by road, rail, and air, situated along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the under-construction Palwal–Khurja Expressway. It is close to major transport hubs such as a railway station and the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Additionally, it is near other industrial zones including the Medical Device Park, MSME and Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.