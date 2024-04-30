Home / Industry / News / India to become leader in offshore mining as govt amends legislation

India to become leader in offshore mining as govt amends legislation

Offshore mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed, at a depth of more than 200 metres

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will become the leader in offshore mining as not many countries have done much in this area, a government official said on Tuesday.

Offshore mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed, at a depth of more than 200 metres.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at the Critical Minerals Summit here, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Mines, Veena Kumari D said the government has amended the offshore mining legislation.

"We have done amendment to the Act for offshore mining and we are working on the rules for that and India will be the leader in offshore mining because not many countries have done much of offshore mining and we were working on it since August 2023," she added.

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao in his address on Monday had said that the auction of offshore mines will begin in three months' time.

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 has been amended to provide an auction route for awarding production leases for offshore minerals.

"Currently, we are making rules. We are making seven types of rules under that Act to ensure that we can auction offshore mineral blocks. We have got 15 blocks explored by GSI (Geological Survey of India)... we have to do inter-ministerial consultations," the government had earlier said.

Offshore mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed, at a depth of more than 200 metres. In the process, poly-metallic nodules, including precipitated iron oxy-hydroxides and manganese oxides, onto which metals such as nickel, cobalt, copper, titanium and rare earth elements gather, are sorted, and unwanted sediments are flushed back into the sea.

Also Read

Looking at setting targets on offshore mineral mining: Mines secretary

Critical, offshore mineral blocks set for auction in 2024: Official

Centre launches 2nd round of critical mineral auction worth Rs 30 trillion

Mines ministry identifies offshore blocks in economic zone for exploration

100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

China's three astronauts return to earth after six months in space

Aluminium industry needs additional capex to reach net-zero emission: Study

RBI grants 20 companies with PA licence in the first four months of 2024

Road execution likely to dip by up to 10% in FY25, says CareEdge

DGCA removes Vistara's head of training for violating pilot training rules

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Offshore mineralminesmines ministry

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story