DGCA removes Vistara's head of training for violating pilot training rules

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removed Vistara airline's head of training, Vikram Mohan Dayal, on Tuesday for violating rules when providing conversion training for pilots from narrow-body A320 to wide-body B787 aircraft, sources mentioned.

The regulator has asked the full-service carrier to replace Dayal, who has held the position since May 2020, with another individual, according to sources. Conversion training is when pilots undergo additional training to switch from flying one type of aircraft to another.

Sources said that the issue arose when 12 Vistara pilots, trained on A320 family planes, were undergoing conversion training for B787 aircraft. According to the DGCA rules, this training involves multiple stages. In the first stage, pilots train on a simulator, followed by skills testing in the second stage.

The third stage requires a takeoff and landing on an actual B787 plane for fresh pilots, while experienced pilots with over 500 flight hours can perform this in a simulator. This third stage, known as zero flight time training, must be completed within 45 days after the second stage.

However, the DGCA found that these 12 Vistara pilots did not complete the third stage within the specified timeframe. Moreover, they were scheduled for the fourth stage, known as supervised line flying, which involves flying a plane full of passengers under supervision, sources mentioned.

Dayal was initially issued a show-cause notice regarding this alleged rule violation, sources noted. However, since his reply was found unsatisfactory, the regulator decided to remove him from the post. The airline has been asked to appoint a new head of training promptly. Vistara did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter.

This isn't the first instance of Vistara facing scrutiny from the regulator over improper pilot training. Back in June 2022, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for allowing an inadequately trained pilot to land an aircraft with passengers at the Indore airport. The pilot, serving as the first officer, landed the aircraft without completing the necessary simulator training, according to sources.

In March this year, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) granted approval to the merger of Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, with Air India, wholly owned by the Tata Group. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had previously approved the merger between the airlines in September 2023.

Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Kannan, stated during a press briefing in January that the full-service carrier is anticipating an operational merger with Air India by mid-2025. Additionally, the company expects to receive legal approvals for the merger by the middle of the current calendar year.